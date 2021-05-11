ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released new information and video about the killing of a mother on Mother’s Day weekend. Deputies say 36-year-old Roxana Sanchez was killed during a carjacking attempt by two men in east Orange County early Saturday morning.

Detectives say after Sanchez wrapped up some shopping and a late-night dinner with a friend, she was headed back to her home in the Winding Creek subdivision when two men began following the car she was in. They say when her car got into her driveway the men opened fire, fatally shooting Sanchez.

Douglas Mejia lost his wife, his two boys lost their mother, leaving them not knowing what to do on Mother’s Day.

“We woke thinking, 'What are we going to do?'” said Mejia. “That’s the question one of my sons asked me — the oldest — and I told him let’s celebrate her memory.”

Sanchez’s two boys, aged 8 and 10, had already made cards to give to their mother.

“Just know that you left two young boys without a mom, right before Mother’s Day, and you know they made all of these cards for her that they never got to give to her,” said Yahaira Biado, Sanchez’s sister.

Victim advocates are now trying to comfort the family. Ed Maerkl, a mental health counselor with First Orlando Counseling, isn’t involved in this case but often counsels witnesses to crimes, crime victims and the family of victims.

“Really, the key typically in that initial conversation is validating what they’re going through,” he said.

Maerkl says the loss of a loved one for anyone can be painful and difficult for a long time. But he says losing someone in such a violent way can add extra trauma to the grief process.

“There are some great methods to process, or re-process traumatic events so they get filed away in the right files in your brain and they don’t become a problem down the road,” he said.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the suspect’s car from video from several surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, and lead them to those responsible.

“I implore the public, everybody, any information — please call the Sheriff’s Department,” said Mejia.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office say they’re also checking with businesses in the Waterford Lakes area, where Sanchez was right before the shooting, to see if that will turn up any clues as to what led to the shooting and who the perpetrators were. But they say it’s still unclear why she specifically was followed and targeted.​