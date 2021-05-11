Robin Banks, the chief coordinator for Child Youth Services on Fort Drum, is getting ready for when the playground, and so much more of what her program offers military kids — from day care and classes to sports and workforce preparation — gets back in full swing.

“We love being able to give this service to our soldiers and family members because they are taking care of us. It’s good that we have services that their children can be safe in,” Banks said.

What You Need To Know Fort Drum is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday for various FMWR Child Youth Services positions



Robin Banks has been with Child Youth Services for more than 30 years, and says working to protect the families of soldiers serving overseas is rewarding



Banks says military spouses can begin a career on one installation and when they PCS to a new post, can continue to work at the new post under a special program

Banks began her career with CYS in 1988. She says in her time, she thought she had seen it all. However, 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic brought something new: a quiet emptiness. And now 2021, what we hope is the beginning of the end of the pandemic, will also bring something new: a need for help.

CYS is one of a number of programs under Fort Drum’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation umbrella looking to hire.

CYS will host a virtual job fair this Thursday, with the hope that potential new hires won’t be too far away, especially for those jobs working with children.

“As a spouse, you can come on the team, be a part of our team and then through time, when you PCS sand go to your next duty station, they can get a job through the SEEK program, which will allow them to continue on through their career path with CYS,” Banks added.

Another bonus is advancement. Over the course of her 35 years, Banks has gone from entry-level to chief coordinator. It’s a sense of pride and honor, to serve the children and to play a role in the overall mission.

“[It's good] to know that they can trust us with their children, and while they are away that their family needs are being met through the services that we provide for them," Banks said.

Rewarding and uplifting are the words Banks uses to describe the job, but also her part in the 10th Mountain Division’s success.

For more information on Thursday’s virtual job fair, visit the Fort Drum website.