This is what a typical day looks like for Immaculate Concrete business owner Kevin Grant. He shows up to his clients' homes first thing every morning, many times just after daybreak, ready to pour concrete.

"I love being able to make people’s backyards look beautiful, make people’s dreams become realities," he said.

But there’s more to his story than meets the eye. Grant was once incarcerated.

"When I was 18 years old, I was arrested for weapons possession and sent to prison for six years," he said.

Grant grew up at the David Moore Heights housing projects in Middletown.

"I’ve been home now four and a half years. I started my company about a year after I came home, and I haven’t looked back since," he said.

He credits his wife, Nicole, for providing the inspiration he needed to push forward. And now, with some 200 clients under his belt, he said it paid off. And Nicole is glad to be right by his side.

"He started out with nothing and built the business from the ground up. Myself and our children are really proud of him," she said.

Right now, Grant employs three people and hires third-party contractors, giving preference to those who have been shut out from employment because they have criminal records. With plans to increase his staff, he is very excited about the future of his business.

"I’ll probably be pouring concrete 'till the day I die. Honestly, I love concrete. It’s going to take me some far places. I just want people to see my story and say, 'Oh, wow, he did it. I can do it, too,'" he said.

Next, he plans to expand his business to pouring foundations, a symbol, he says, of great things to come.

"If you have dedication to yourself, you can do anything," he said.