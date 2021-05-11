CLERMONT, Fla. — Residents in Clermont want to keep mining away, and they are fighting plans to expand it.

The Green Swamp region features 560,000 acres of wetlands, flatlands and low ridges extended across Polk, Lake, Sumter, Hernando and Pasco counties.

“The sand in the Green Swamp at a minimum recharges the aquifer, and it filters our drinking water,” said Rick Ault of Keep Clermont Rural, a coalition of concerned residents. “That’s a pretty valuable resource that we shouldn’t be taking away.”

The Central Florida Sand Mining Association recently requested a big change in Lake County’s comprehensive growth plan, asking to mine more sand.

“They’ve told us the land they wish to dig is already used, it’s used up land because it has groves on it,” Ault said. “That’s not the same as removing our resource, hauling it out of the area and it’s gone forever.”

The Lake County Water Authority has passed a resolution opposing the mining. They presented their findings to the City of Clermont in a workshop last month.

“We are guardians of our lakes, and we’re looking to protect them from negative impacts of development as much as possible,” City of Clermont Communications Director Kathryn Deen said.

City leaders were expected to discuss their own resolution Tuesday night. Part of the city’s concern is that altering the water resources could conflict with the city’s efforts to improve water quality, fisheries, and public recreation.

“There are cumulative impacts that this could have on our wetlands and creeks so we just want to get ahead of it,” Deen said.

It’s encouraging that Clermont is taking a position on mining, Ault said.

“The Green Swamp Area of Critical State concern is designated as an important area for the state, not just Clermont,” Ault said.