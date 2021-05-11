ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The FDA granted emergency use authorization for children age 12-15 to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday.

What You Need To Know The FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children 12-15



Orange County sites are already prepared to serve the newest eligible vaccine recipients



Sites will use the same system in place for 16- and 17-year-olds to get the Pfizer vaccine

Some parents in Central Florida are already making plans to get their kids their shots.

Orange County is prepared to serve this new age group at its current vaccination sites.

It will be the same system that’s in place for 16- and 17-year-olds who were already eligible.

Rich Schellhase’s entire family has been vaccinated, except for his daughter, 15-year-old Lizzie.

With the news of her now becoming eligible, there was no hesitation about her getting the shot.

“We are definitely, 100%, planning on vaccinating our daughter," said Schellhase.

For them, the Pfizer vaccine has become an important family matter.

“We’re trying to visit our family up north, including my mother who has breast cancer," he said. "So we want to make sure that we’re safe and we’re doing everything that we can, and this is a huge relief."

Alvina Chu, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said she can only hope lowering the eligibility age leads to higher rates of vaccination, and a quicker pace toward herd immunity.

“The expanded eligibility for the 12- to 15-year-olds, we’re encouraged it will help us continue to get a handle on this pandemic, and increase the immunity within our community," said Chu. "So decreasing that age helps us protect more persons to reduce transmission, and get the pandemic under control.”

Orange County Public Schools officials said they are strongly considering hosting events in middle schools.

More than 1,500 high school students in the county got their shot through school vaccination events.

For Schellhase and his daughter, that day can’t come soon enough.

“This will be a big step forward to her starting to feel like a teenager again," he said.

As a reminder to parents, children 12-15 do need consent in order to be vaccinated. The same goes for 16 and 17 year olds.