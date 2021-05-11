RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House has approved more severe punishments for rioting.

The chamber voted on Monday for the measure, which stemmed in part following mayhem in North Carolina cities last summer when largely peaceful demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd turned violent. House Speaker Tim Moore cited those demonstrations and the violence at the U.S. Capitol in January while pushing for the bill.

The measure also would allow property owners to go to court and seek three times the monetary damage caused by a rioter. There are also new bond and pretrial release rules on rioting and looting charges.

The bill now heads to the Senate.