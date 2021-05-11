ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Research and experts have said that in most cases, being in a physical classroom is best for a child’s education.

Spectrum News 13 has been able to see that firsthand while following the Griffis Family in Orange County all year.

Ethan Griffis and his tutor Erica Sapienza were catching up Monday.

“Was it hard? Was it easy?” Sapienza asked about the FSA after Ethan finished up the last of it Monday.

“It was pretty easy,” Ethan replied.

He also came home with a good report for the tutor who worked with him all year to get to this moment.

“I finished it 40 minutes earlier,” Ethan said.

“Look at you. Did you double check your answers? (Because) you know I would tell you that,” Sapienza replied.

“I double checked my answers,” Ethan said.

Sapienza said Ethan’s learning losses from the end of last school year were severe.

But after being back in a classroom for a year, he’s more than made up the learning gaps, she said.

“I think being on campus is the best thing that could’ve happened … his growth has been amazing, even from when I first started with him, but even just this past year, reading, answering questions, his math has been unbelievable,” she said.

Sapienza’s company works with many kids.

She said they’ve noticed a big difference between kids who learned online and those who learned in a classroom.

“The kids who’ve been online for the first half of the year, and who came back in January, those kids are definitely behind," Sapienza said. "We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls from the parents saying their teachers have recommended a tutor because they’re not up to speed."

Which makes his mom Brianne feel good about a decision that seemed risky at the beginning of the school year.

“I feel very confident in that decision,” Brianne Griffis said.