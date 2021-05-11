ORLANDO, Fla. — As more people continue to get their vaccine to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, many mask mandates and requirements have been easing in Central Florida and across the country.

What You Need To Know As more people are vaccinated in the U.S., mask mandates across the country have become less restrictive



The University of Central Florida has announced masks will no longer be required on campus



Medical experts, though, are worried that it may be too soon to relax mask mandates

Soon after Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order eliminated all public mask mandates across the Sunshine State, the University of Central Florida announced it will no longer require masks on campus. Medical leaders, though, warn that rushing the easing of mask restrictions could be problematic.

Walking through UCF’s campus Tuesday morning, Tim Aquino just completed his first semester back at college after 15 years off. Over the months, he said he’s gotten used to wearing face masks anytime he’s on campus.

“I’ve adjusted to it, gotten used to it,” he said.

Because more of its students and staff are now getting vaccinated, UCF announced Monday that masks will no longer be required on campus, but they will still be encouraged. It's a big change for the university.

“Is it too soon, you know? I don’t know, I’m a little hesitant," Aquino said. "I personally am going to wear a mask for right now, but we’ll see."

UCF, Florida’s largest university, is the latest institution to relax mask mandates. Last week, DeSantis effectively eliminated Orange County’s mask mandate and others like it across the state.

Medical leaders worry it’s happening too soon.

“We are jumping the gun on the precautions of the masks and distancing,” said Dr. Michael Muszynski, an infectious diseases specialist.

Muszynski said masks have been extremely effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 by stopping droplets from traveling the typical 3 to 6 feet from one person to another. And, he said it's easier to spread germs in some spaces more than others.

“Indoor environments are much higher risk than outdoors," Muszynski said. "Think of it as bubbles coming out of your mouth, that’s how these droplets are. So imagine I’m blowing bubbles, if I’m outdoors, the bubbles dissipate quickly. If I’m indoors, the bubbles travel very slowly in front of everyone who is around me."

The CDC relaxed its outdoor mask guidance last month but does still advise both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear their masks indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus. The nation’s top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that as more people get vaccinated, it’s likely federal mask guidance will loosen up, too.

But, Muszynski said Florida isn't there yet.

“Only 29% of Floridians are vaccinated right now," he said. "That’s a low number, we need to get that up, so we should encourage vaccination because as soon as we get that up there, the quicker we can rip those masks up and I’ll be the first to do it."

While many UCF students are home for summer break already, Aquino said he’s planning to keep his mask on in the meantime, requirement or not. And he hopes others do the same.

“Put your mask on," Aquino said. "It’s not that big of a deal."

Other COVID-19 restrictions will be easing at UCF soon as well. As students come back for summer B term June 23, university officials said the school will be operating mostly as it did before the pandemic — including eliminating social distancing requirements and allowing full participation in athletic and sporting events.

Current Mask Guidelines

In recent weeks, federal health officials have eased up on some mask guidelines, and they say more will be rolled back as more people get vaccinated. However, Dr. Fauci said in a Senate hearing Tuesday that we may never be entirely rid of wearing masks.

If you’re fully vaccinated, and have waited 2 full weeks after your last shot to make sure the vaccine has had time to build in your system:

You can gather indoors or outdoors with other fully-vaccinated people without wearing a mask

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (like visiting a relative’s home) without masks as long as no one in the group has an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

You can gather and conduct outdoors activities without wearing a mask, unless you are in a crowded setting or venue

You should still wear a mask while on public transportation, at indoor public settings, and while gathering indoors with unvaccinated people from more than one household

If you have been partially vaccinated, or have not been vaccinated, masks should be worn: