SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Johnston County officials say Amazon is planning a $100 million distribution and fulfillment center.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the county made the announcement on Monday. Amazon plans to build a 620,000-square-foot warehouse in Smithfield by 2022 that will create 500 jobs paying at least $15 an hour.

The announcement by Amazon comes less than two weeks after Apple announced that it was building its first East Coast campus in North Carolina, investing $1 billion for a site in Research Triangle Park.