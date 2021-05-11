DURHAM, N.C. — Apple’s plan to build a $1 billion campus in the Research Triangle Park is beginning to set in for communities in North Carolina, especially in the Bull City.

The Downtown Durham Incorporation, the non-profit that is in charge of growth, redevelopment and vibrancy in Downtown Durham, is hoping more big tech arrival to the area will positively impact all businesses and communities.

Nicole J. Thompson is the President and CEO of Downtown Durham Inc. She checks in weekly on the local businesses in the community.

“It’s just more of getting a feel if businesses are getting back, people are visiting, so I’ll do it different times of the, just to get a feel of what’s happening downtown,” Thompson said.

Within the last 20 years, the .75 square-mile city has added more than 300 businesses, increased its annual visitors by more than 1 million people and added 2 million square feet of new office space, according to the Downtown Durham Inc.

Apple’s move into Wake County is expected to create at least 3,000 jobs in the area. In addition, when fully operating, Apple is predicted to generate more than $1.5 billion in economic benefits annually, according to a release from the company.

Thompson says with every new advancement, there are areas of concern.

“How can we work as the development is happening to ensure there is housing for everyone, social service programs but also spaces for our smaller businesses so they can continue to grow,” Thompson said.

Back in March, Google announced an engineering hub focusing on cloud computing that will be opening in Durham, expecting to bring an additional 1,000 jobs to the area.

“For a vibrant city to remain vibrant, it has to grow,” Thompson said.