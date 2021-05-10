CHARLOTTE, N.C. — YMCA's Camp Thunderbird is preparing for a very busy summer. Executive director Kimberly Conroy says they may have more campers than they had even before COVID-19 started.

“It's trending that way right now. It's looking like families are ready to get back,” Conroy said.

Camp Thunderbird stayed open in 2020 with a number of changes that will remain in place this summer. Atrium Health will run the YMCA's camp health center, there will be less hands-on contact when campers are served food and camper groups are smaller.

“We need to make sure that if a camper experiences symptoms while they're here, that that doesn't transfer from cabin to cabin or counselor to counselor,” Conroy said.

All these changes will remain in place this summer.​ Conroy saw the impact camp had on campers' mental health.

“Last year we saw so many kids who were struggling with loneliness, lot of inactivity. You could see the spark come out of them. They just got better and better,” Conroy said.

Conroy says she isn't aware of any COVID-19 cases reported at the camp last summer.

The Centers for Disease Control recently released guidelines that says campers should wear a mask all the time, even outdoors, and social distancing up to three feet. The CDC says the only time masks should be off is for eating and swimming.

The CDC also recommends campers get vaccinated before attending any day or overnight camp.