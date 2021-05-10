BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of people took advantage of a Port Canaveral drive-up COVID-19 vaccination site Monday as officials offer incentives to get the shot.

​"Port Canaveral cozie, trip for two on Victory Casinos," said Chelsea Atkins, who got a couple of freebies for getting vaccinated.

Atkins works the front desk at nearby Radisson Resort at Cape Canaveral. Her boss allowed her and her coworkers who wanted to get a Moderna vaccination to drop by Port Canaveral's drive-up site Monday.

"Our employers are paying us, on the clock, to come over and get it done," Atkins said. "And then once we get our second dose, we get a $100 incentive in our paycheck. It's worth it. It's $100 I didn't have to work for."

Other local residents 18 years and older came through the line that wound its way through Cruise Terminal 1 as Parrish Medical Center staff guided them. After they registered and answered a few questions, they were instructed to drive to a table where the Moderna vaccine was located.

"The key component to getting the industry restarted is vaccinations," said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray, who said there are three vaccination sites on property right now.

One of them is catering to port employees. Murray said offering incentives is another way to persuade people to get the shot — and getting the cruise industry started again.

"Ground transportation folks who run shuttle buses, Uber and Lyft drivers, hotel employees that might come in contact with cruise guests," Murray said of the people getting vaccinated.

Atkins has the disease lupus and is at higher risk than others. She wanted to protect herself and also assure her guests that it's safe to stay at her hotel, then cruise.

"We want people to come back and know that we did our part to make it safe for them as well," Atkins said.