ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office near Orlando International Airport.
Orlando Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.
There is a "heavy police presence" in the area of South Semoran Boulevard, north of Hoffner Avenue.
Police Chief Orlando Rolon is headed to the scene. Spectrum News 13 also has a crew on the way.
This article will be updated. Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.