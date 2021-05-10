ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo expects to move forward with work on a new Asia exhibit this fall, if lawmakers pass a budget with the necessary funding.

The News & Observer reports the zoo in Asheboro has plans ready and a contractor lined up to begin work as soon as the fall. The addition would be the first new continent to be developed at the park since its North America portion opened in 1994.

In his budget proposal released in March, Gov. Roy Cooper recommended appropriating the $46 million needed to build the Asia, which would feature animals such as tigers, Komodo dragons and red pandas.