California Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to unveil a $100 billion economic recovery plan for the Golden State this week.

Dubbed the "California Comeback Plan," it would be the biggest economic recovery package in state history.

The plan lays out strategies and investments to tackle five of what the governor's office has identified as the state's most pressing challenges. Topping that list is offering a means to provide immediate relief to those hardest hit by the pandemic.

"Newsom’s immediate relief plan provides a multi-pronged approach. Among the largest in investments will be a tripling of the state’s direct stimulus effort to include a total of $11.9 billion in direct cash payments to Californians," read a statement sent out by the Governor's Office.

Part of that direct stimulus effort would include a stimulus check of at least $600 for two out of every three Californians. Families with kids would receive an additional $500 on top of that.

NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families -- creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history.



2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2021

Newsom is expected to outline more of how the state will assist those directly impacted by the pandemic on Tuesday. Throughout the week, he will highlight other key initiatives and investments included in the plan.

"Governor Newsom believes California can’t go back to normal, because normal was never good enough. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit fast forward on our state’s recovery by directly confronting five of California’s most stubborn challenges," read another part of the statement from Newsom's office. "Newsom’s California Comeback Plan seizes this once in a lifetime moment to address long-standing challenges by taking on threats to our state’s future and ensuring every California family – regardless of their race or zip code – can thrive."

California, once among the hardest hit states in the nation, is continuing to emerge from under the pandemic. With vaccinations ramping up statewide, Newsom has targeted a date of June 15 for fully reopening the state's economy.