TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has long said small businesses are the backbone of the state’s economy and, unfortunately, they were among the businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID restrictions are loosened it’s hoped Texans will start spending their money with small businesses, and to encourage it the governor proclaimed May 9-15 as Small Business Week in the state.

Abbott made the announcement at Austin taco staple Juan in a Million.

Kicking off small business week at @DonJuanTaco in Austin!



TX’s economic success is built by small businesses like Juan In A Million.



When small businesses succeed, TX succeeds. pic.twitter.com/KtRaNrWVT2 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 10, 2021

“An amazing 99.8% of businesses in the Lone Star State are small businesses. They are the heart of every Texas community, and their continuing resilience drives local job creation and fuels our mighty economy,” Abbott wrote in a news release. “Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea, have long written the story of Texas. That pioneering spirit in our small town downtowns to our big city centers still fuels our shared prosperity today. As we unleash the Texas economy, I am proud to celebrate small business growth in Texas. When small businesses succeed, Texas succeeds.”

The governor’s office additionally provided a list of resources for small businesses including webinars and resource portals. Those resources can be found here.