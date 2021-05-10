Being a caregiver for someone who has special needs or is aging can be both demanding and challenging. That’s why non-profit David’s Refuge works to help give caregivers a break and a chance to refresh.

Spectrum News met with one dedicated caregiver from Syracuse who calls the non-profit a life-saver.

What You Need To Know It's never easy to be a caregiver, but many will do anything it takes to help their loved ones



During that effort, it's easy to need help in order to say healthy



David's Refuge is a local non-profit that gives caregivers a chance to get a break with a respite weekend or numerous events throughout the year

Julie Crosby is a single mom who will do anything for her 13-year-old daughter, Addie.

“She was born with an orthopedic condition called arthrogryposis, and that’s a fancy word for constricted joints. So her joints don’t move and she’s affected from her waist down,” said Julie.

Addie can’t walk and has cerebral palsy, along with epilepsy. Julie has done everything to make her home handicap accessible and recently spent thousands to modify her van.

“It is absolutely life changing to be able to wheel her in rather than lift her," said Julie.

In addition to caring for her daughter, Julie takes care of her 82-year-old mother Jessie, who lives downstairs. Jessie also relies on a wheelchair, while Julie is there to give her what she needs.

From filling daily medications to making sure errands are done, Julie is always on the go.

“It can be kind of discouraging if people don’t understand. We’re going to be late to stuff sometimes. I can’t help it. I’m doing the best that I can. It’s just nice to be understood,” said Julie.

Julie isn’t looking for sympathy, but she’s thankful she was connected with David’s Refuge.

The non-profit gives caregivers a chance to get a break with a respite weekend or numerous events through the year. Just having conversations with other caregivers has been helpful.

“It can be to vent. It can be to ask for guidance. It can be, ‘hey, is anybody coming my way? Grab me some milk,’ ” said Julie.

“As we continue to grow as an organization, at the heart of what we’re doing, is just reminding moms and dads in this community that they are not alone in this and they do deserve to take a much-needed break,” said David's Refuge Executive Director Kate Houck.

It furthers Julie's opportunity to recharge in order to continue being the best mom and daughter possible.

“I’ve learned it’s a strength to ask for help,” said Julie.

For more on the services at David’s Refuge, visit its website.