COLUMBUS, Ohio — Like many Columbus area residents, the Short North has a special place in Susie Wroble's heart. It's also a neighborhood she calls home. When the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the Arts District, Wroble said the change was apparent.

“Every day I would walk past these empty storefronts,” Wroble said. “I just kept thinking about the people behind them and how much work they had put into these businesses.”

Wanting to help, Wroble launched a fundraiser in January selling Short North-themed sweatshirts. It took off. After filling more than 450 orders, Wroble raised more than $6,000 for the Short North Alliance, providing relief to struggling businesses.

“There was so much interest behind it,” Wroble said. “I wanted to make it sustainable and keep giving back.”

This May Wroble launched High Street Collective, turning the initial fundraiser into a full-fledged business. While the selection has grown, Wroble said the goal remains the same.

“There's two components,” Wroble said. “Not only do people want to represent their neighborhood that they love so much, they love that they are able to support some of the nonprofits that affect this community as well.”

This time around, a portion of the proceeds will benefit both the Short North Alliance and I Support the Girls, a nonprofit which helps local women experiencing homelessness.

Wroble has expanded the collection to include T-shirts and shorts along with the original sweatshirt.

More neighborhoods are also represented. There's gear for both German Village and Italian Village residents.

Wroble said she plans to expand the High Street Collective collection to include other Columbus area neighborhoods soon.