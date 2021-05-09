WINTER PARK — The streets were open to cars and pedestrians alike in Winter Park this year as local restaurants welcomed families for Mother’s Day brunch.

What You Need To Know Winter Park restaurants busy on Mother's Day



Last year, businesses were restricted because of the pandemic



Umi Japanese head chef welcoming back customers but needs more staff

Last year, the city closed several major roads over Mother’s Day weekend, to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating capacity while still abiding by the state’s social distancing guidelines. This year, with Florida now in phase 3 of its coronavirus recovery plan, restaurants can operate at full capacity. That’s good news for Umi Japanese in Winter Park, where head chef Seng Inthisack said they weren’t just booked, but overbooked this Mother’s Day.

“We’re booked solid. We can’t even take walk-ins right now,” Inthisack said shortly before the restaurant opened Sunday.

It may be hectic, Inthisack says, but it’s a whole lot better than last year, when regionally and nationally, restaurants struggled to survive.

“Between March to June or July, it was really rough. Just doing ‘to-gos,’ barely getting by,” Inthisack said.

Now, though, business seems to be booming, with many restaurants actually saying they need more staffing to meet demand. At Umi, the phone started ringing half an hour before opening time, as staff prepared for a busy day ahead.

Inthisack said while they’re OK on staffing currently, Umi Japanese does need more hosts/hostesses. He also said he’s facing a new pandemic-related challenge: ingredient supply.

“We’re expanding our menu, trying to have more vegan stuff,” Inthisack said. “I’m trying to order different stuff, but it’s so hard because of this coronavirus.”

There’s been a spike in interest in more sustainable food production methods lately, with some notable restaurants even opting to ditch meat recipes entirely. The recipe site Epicurious recently stated it would no longer publish new recipes with beef to any of its platforms.