CLEVELAND — Mother's Day is the busiest day for brunch across the U.S., according to Opentable.com.

What You Need To Know Saphire Creek Winery and Gardens hosted a Mother's Day brunch



They're were expecting twice as many people as usual this weekend



Mother's Day is the biggest holiday for brunch

In Ohio, restauraunts saw a rush of reservations, especially the Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls. They hosted their grand brunch buffet for Mother's Day.

They have one every Sunday, but this weekend the event was double the size their used to.

“We’re accommodating about twice as many people as we have up to this point," said Executive Chef Richard Bennett. "So we ordered almost two-and-a-half times the amount of food that we typically would.”

Their buffet featured brunch staples like omelets and home fries, a raw bar and Bennett’s favorite.

“I like the chicken and waffle station. That’s probably my favorite place to head to," he said.

He said they slightly overbooked reservations, but had enough space to accommodate everyone, especially moms.

“I hope they feel like they’ve gotten the value that they were looking for and that obviously we were able to accommodate them and make them feel special for the day," he said.