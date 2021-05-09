ORLANDO, Fla. — The first vaccine approved for emergency use authorization in the United States in the fight to beat COVID-19 could soon become the first vaccine to help protect children and young teens from coronavirus.

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration for its emergency use authorization to be expanded to include youths 12- to 15-years-old, and approval could come as early as this week.

What You Need To Know Pfizer's COVID vaccine could get FDA's OK for 12- to 15-year-olds this week



Clinical trials in 2,260 youths found 100 percent efficacy, Pfizer says



Pfizer also plans to request authorization for 2- to 11-year-olds in fall



The vaccine now has emergency authorization for 16-year-olds and up

Pfizer is already the only vaccine provider authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds, but this latest move could have an even bigger impact. Since the pandemic began, the worry that they could pick up coronavirus and spread it at school or to older family members at home has been a big concern across the country.

Pfizer’s decision to request emergency-use authorization from the FDA for youths comes after clinical trials in 2,260 kids found their vaccine showed 100 percent efficacy against COVID-19 and is well-tolerated.

The company is also making major moves to expand use of its vaccine further, asking the FDA to assess its vaccine for full approval in the U.S. Medical leaders said they are hopeful that full approval could convince some of those people who have been vaccine-hesitant to feel more confident in getting vaccinated.

While full approval from the FDA could take months, the decision on expanding emergency use of the vaccine in children is expected to come down much faster.

"I think we're going to see 12-to-15 very soon, and in the fall, we might see it expanded to that under-12 age group," said Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an emergency medical physician.

Pfizer has also said it plans to take this another step in September by asking the FDA to authorize its vaccine in 2- to 11-years-old, while still studying the efficacy of the vaccine in trial of infants and toddlers.

So far, 170 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine have been distributed across the country.

The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine for those as young as 12 years old this week. Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide whether it intends to recommend it, too, before allowing the youths to receive it.