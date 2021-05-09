MELBOURNE, Fla. — The City of Melbourne is paying tribute to veterans, those killed in the line of military duty and active duty service members by hanging 30 banners downtown in a Hometown Heroes program.

Among those honored are the Turman family.

"We met on a helicopter, went out to lunch, and the rest is history," James Turman says.

"We met on deployment on an H-53 helicopter," Crystal Turman echoes.

Both went on to lengthy military careers in the U.S. Air Force.

James later served with the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Space Force Base. In 1999, he helped rescue victims of Hurricane Floyd.

"Just a great mission we did out there with combat search and rescue," James says.

Crystal spent four years as a senior airman.

"It was an honor to serve and be appreciated," she says.

The Turmans are a family steeped in military service. Relatives have served as far back as the Revolutionary War.

The tradition continues with James III, who is six months into an Air Force career.

Patrons of downtown businesses can take a stroll and learn about American heroes who live or lived in Melbourne.

"You can see different backgrounds, different nationalities, and branches of service," Crystal says.

And now, the Turman family and their service is on display for the people whom they protected to see.

"In retirement, it is nice to see some recognition from my hometown," says James, who graduated from Melbourne High.

The banners will be on display in downtown Melbourne until July 4.