Nearly 4,000 people in Sullivan County are ready to get back to work. The county’s Center for Workforce Development is launching a new Facebook page so job seekers can check on the latest positions and training opportunities.

“We are here to help businesses, as well as the individual clients looking for jobs," the Center's director, Loreen Gebelein said.

The Center provides job listings, resume development, and a workspace for their clients. Gebelein says many of those collecting unemployment are making more now at home than they would working. And local business owners say that’s hurt them as a result.

One of those is Kristt Kelly Office Systems, a mainstay in Monticello for decades. Les Kristt is the president of the company, and says that the beginning of last year was difficult, when the store was forced to close.

“The second quarter was really, really tough. Our business dropped off by about 40% from the year before," Kristt said.

Since then they’ve rebounded and kept afloat, hiring back employees one at a time. They've filled up 19 of their previous 22 spots. But unemployment benefits are making it hard for him to hire.

“It's almost impossible to find new employees to come onboard because the government appears to be paying more money for people not to work, than I can pay for them to work, giving them even a dollar or two more than the minimum wage," Kristt said.

Right now, those extra unemployment benefits are scheduled to end September 6. But Sullivan County wants to make sure that the county’s unemployed are not struggling after that date, and have a job well in advance.

“We’d love to get you in here now, get you out to the businesses that are in need of people. And get you a job now, before unemployment ends up stopping," Gebelein said.