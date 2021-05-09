ORLANDO, Fla. — After three years away from her family, Alejandra Juarez reunited with her loved ones — just in time for Mother’s Day.

What You Need To Know Military wife Alejandra Juarez was deported to Mexico more than three years ago



Her family based in Polk County has been fighting to bring her back



Officials are allowing her to stay in the country for one year under humanitarian parole



The emotional reunion took place at Orlando International Airport, the last place the family of four saw each other in person in the U.S. before Juarez, an undocumented immigrant, was deported to Mexico.

Just like that day in 2018, the family broke into tears as they held each other. But this time, they were tears of joy.

Juarez, the wife of an Iraq War veteran and mother of two, will remain in the U.S. country on humanitarian parole.

“I want to thank (Orlando Rep.) Darren Soto, my wonderful lawyer Andrea Martinez, and so many other people who made this possible. This is what healing looks like. This is what this president is doing, healing this country. Thank you, President Biden, thank you, God bless you,” Juarez said.

Humanitarian parole allows Juarez to stay in the country for one year but can be renewed. The family hopes Congress will pass legislation to create a permanent solution for her and other military spouses.

“This is something that we’re getting her here, and we can now do the hard work of figuring out how to keep her here,” Martinez said.

Juarez planned to celebrate the rest of Mother’s Day weekend with her family.