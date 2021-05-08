HIGH POINT, N.C. — People are finally returning to in-person workspaces following the pandemic.

Business High Point - Chamber of Commerce launched a new destination to work, gather and innovate. Congdon Yards office building helps entrepreneurs build a new home base for their businesses.

Ward 1 City Councilman and founder of Change Often Cyril Jefferson is getting reacclimated to in-person workspaces.

"Getting this opportunity to be in this kind of space, quite frankly, it gives you an energy I think is more conducive for good thought, good collaboration, innovation, project delivery," Jefferson said. "All things essential to being successful in the workspace.”

According to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey, 71% of workers are doing their jobs from home all or most of the time.