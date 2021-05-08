KENOSHA, Wis.— The Kenosha HarborMarket kicked off Saturday with excitement from shoppers and vendors alike.

“Look at all these people! It’s great,” said Bhakti, who works with Re:Vision Gallery. "There’s people everywhere here."

What You Need To Know The Kenosha HarborMarket kicked off May 8





A new grant was made available for small businesses to offset cost of their booth





The HarborMarket runs every Saturday from May 8 until October 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But, maybe, the most excited person was Jerry Zehrung. He’s a HarborMarket first-timer.

“This is our first, and look at this tremendous spot,” Zehrung said. "Right on the water, the boats, the people are coming by— it’s tremendous.”

Zehrung is the owner of Patriot Greenz, a company he started just a year ago, growing micro greens and wheatgrass.

He said he was able to be a part of this year’s HarborMarket because of a grant the market was offering to small businesses.

It helped offset the cost of booking a booth.

“It was kind of a make or break,” Zehrung said. "That ability to procure that is why we’re here. It made it possible.”

Andrea Forgianni, the HarborMarket’s executive director, said the market made '’tens of thousands" of dollars available for the small business grants.

“It’s one of the key parts of our mission, to help local small businesses establish themselves, grow, and thrive,” Forgianni said.

Zehrung said the grant allows him to to be at the market for the entire season, and he’s excited to get his name and product some exposure.

“The vendors at this market, they get an opportunity to see that direct reaction between what they do, and how people enjoy it,” Zehrung said. “And I would be a fool not to do that.”

The Kenosha HarborMarket runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 30.