ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to state and local data, Central Florida appears to be experiencing a slowdown in the number of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Initially, it took about 10 days to vaccinate 1 million people; now it takes nearly twice that



Luisa Fajardo and her family drove a long way Friday to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA Valencia College site.

“Well, we are an hour and a half, but today with the traffic of Friday we did 3 hours,” Fajardo said.

But she says a 3-hour drive to get protected is nothing compared to what her family outside of the U.S. is going through.

“My family in Guatemala is waiting for it and they’re like very anxious," she said. "They’d be first in line, ready to go. But there are no vaccines there."

With this perspective, she was surprised to see so few people at the vaccine site after normal working hours.

The FEMA site has the ability to give 3,000 shots a day, but last week only averaged around 1,700.

This week the site has only averaged about 500 a day.

For the past few weeks it’s taken an average of 10 days for the state to vaccinate a million people.

But most recently, it’s taken almost twice that long — 17 days — to get from 8 to 9 million people vaccinated.

Orange County officials said they are struggling to get at least 50% of their residents vaccinated after health leaders announced the percentage of those vaccinated at Thursday's press conference.

So far, the county has only vaccinated "46.17% of our eligible population,” said Epidemiology Program manager for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Chu said they need to change their strategy to get more shots in arms.

Fajardo said she hopes more people in Central Florida realize how fortunate they are to even have access to the vaccine — and that they will take advantage of it sooner rather than later.

“So it’s very sad to see an empty place, having the opportunity and knowing people in other countries want it and don’t have it,” she said.

Because of the slow down, more and more vaccine sites have opened up to walk-ins as well as appointments.