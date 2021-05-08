SANFORD, Fla. — Among the animals and merry-go-round at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford is one additional attraction: COVID-19 vaccination site.

What You Need To Know The Central Florida Zoo on Saturday gave out free day passes at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic



Seminole County expected to administer 100 shots but ended up doing about 350 vaccinations



It's part of an effort by the county to encourage more people to get vaccinated by offering incentives

Alexander Barrass is an 18-year-old who said convenience is why he decided the zoo would be where he got his vaccination.

“I live nearby, so it’s just like a 10-minute drive here,” Barrass said Saturday.

And to sweeten the deal, the zoo gave a free day pass to anyone who got their shot there.

Alan Harris, emergency manager for Seminole County, said offering incentives to encourage vaccinations is something the county is going to do more of to boost vaccination numbers.

“That’s certainly boosted the attendance here," Harris said Saturday. "We were looking at maybe doing a hundred shots here. It looks like we’re going to be closer to about 350."

Currently, 46% of eligible residents in the county are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re not where we want to be. We want to be closer to 60% right now,” Harris said.

Harris said officials have seen an increase in vaccinations at area pharmacies but a drop in demand at the Oviedo Mall site and other county-run sites.

So, he said they’re open to whatever will encourage people to roll up their sleeves for a shot.

Seminole County’s vaccination effort in the coming months will be smaller sites, like the one at the zoo. They're planning on offering incentives at some of them.

“Doing these types of programs, incentives like public-private partnerships, is really critical,” Harris said.

Harris said he’s already been in talks with local restaurants and bars that have offered a free drink or sandwich to people who get vaccinated.

“We’ve heard that from a lot of people, that they’re waiting for the right time and when the incentive is offered — maybe that’s the right time,” Harris said.

Seminole County officials will back at the zoo in a few weeks to administer second shots.

Meanwhile, Barrass said most of his friends have already been vaccinated, but an incentive might get the rest of them out for a shot.

“I think more of my friends would do it,” Barrass said.