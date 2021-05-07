Threats of violence against elected officials have more than doubled in 2021 compared to the year prior, U.S. Capitol Police said Friday.

The startling number was disclosed as part of a press release from Capitol Police, which offered an update on the department’s efforts to address ongoing security issues in the wake of the violent siege of Capitol Hill on Jan. 6



Capitol Police Inspector General Michael A. Bolton has issued confidential monthly reports on the force’s missteps since the siege

With more than half of the year left to go, officials believe that number is likely to increase.

“As the Department has previously reported, the number of threats made against Congress has increased significantly,” the department’s statement read in part.

“This year alone, there has been a 107% increase in threats against Members compared to 2020,” officials added. “Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase.”

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael A. Bolton has issued confidential monthly reports on the force’s missteps since the siege, when hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the building and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

The most recent report for April, which was obtained by CBS News, reportedly shows that the amount of “threat cases” jumped from 171 in 2017 up to 586 across all of 2020; the number of threats against members of Congress reportedly surpassed 200 within the first three months of 2021. Spectrum News has reached out to U.S. Capitol Police to confirm these numbers.

Bolton presented some of the findings from two of his “flash reports” in mid-April, and he found a concerning amount of inefficiencies within the U.S. Capitol Police that must be addressed.

Bolton found that the department’s deficiencies were, and remain, widespread: Equipment was old and stored badly; officers didn’t complete required training; and there was a lack of direction at the Civil Disturbance Unit, which exists to ensure that legislative functions of Congress are not disrupted by civil unrest.

Some of the changes recommended in Bolton’s reports are already being implemented across the department, Capitol Police noted in Friday’s press release. But a more robust revamp of the department’s counter-surveillance and threat assessment capabilities will require both Congressional approval and funding.

“Of the 10 most recent OIG recommendations, the Department believes the most impactful are those specific to increasing threat assessment manpower and restructuring the Department to establish a stand-alone counter-surveillance entity – both of which require resources and authorization,” Capitol Police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.