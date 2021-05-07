TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council is pausing on a proposal to halt developers from building new apartment complexes.

According to Bay News 9 partner newspaper theTampa Bay Times, council members voted down the ban Thursday, saying they will continue to review how new complexes are being built.

Council was debating pause on new apartment complexes



The council is examining the measure as the community faces a lack of housing as well as an influx of new residents.

The council brought up the moratorium on permitting new development last month.

If passed, new permits for land use typically used for apartment complexes would have been blocked from permitting and planning through next March.

The moratorium was an effort to curb congestion that residents in some parts of the city, including South Tampa, have been complaining about for years.