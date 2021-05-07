TAMPA, Fla. — Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening more locations in the Bay area and Central Florida.

The chain's theaters that are open as of Friday include Regal Citrus Park in Tampa, Regal Park Place & RPX in Pinellas Park and Regal Hollywood in Sarasota.

In Central Florida, Regal is reopening Regal Oviedo Mall in Oviedo and Regal Hollywood ScreenX & IMAX in Ocala. Many other Regal theaters in Central Florida reopened last month, including locations in Orlando, Winter Park, Waterford Lakes and Kissimmee.

For the phased reopening of its movie theaters, Regal has implemented a number of health and safety measures as part of the CinemaSafe program. The measures include mandatory face masks (except when eating or drinking), auditoriums with capacity reduced to 50%, contactless ticket and concession payment options, and social distancing.

Regal shuttered its theaters across the country in October when studios delayed releasing many of their films because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and a full list of Regal reopenings in Florida, visit regmovies.com.