ORLANDO, Fla. — There is better news on the horizon for Orange County tourism.

The critical tourism development tax that helps stimulate the local economy is showing an upward trend.

The tax is collected from places like hotel rentals and apartment leases that are six months or less.

March 2021 collections surpassed $17 million, a 27% increase from March 2020



That’s a positive as it has been a bumpy ride for TDT collections for over a year now during the coronavirus pandemic.

This time last year, there were catastrophic dips in the tourist development tax.

The latest numbers show:

March 2021 collections stand at around $17.6 million, which is a 27 percent increase from March 2020.

That's the first increase on a year-over-year basis since the pandemic started.

March 2021 collections are also up $7 million dollars from February 2021.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond is optimistic.

"We do think it looks good in the short term,” Diamond said. “And hopefully over the longer term it continues to look good, and we continue to be hopeful."

March 2021 collections are still the lowest March numbers since before the pandemic, and the lowest since March 2010.

The TDT goes right back into our economy, like supporting the Orange County Convention center and cultural arts programs.