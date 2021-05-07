SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — Marion County issued a proclamation recognizing this week as National Travel and Tourism Week, and leaders say tourism is now as important as ever when it comes to getting businesses back to normal following the economic problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local attraction hopes to continue to capitalize, and local residents are helping.

Geoff Francis and his friend Sue live near Silver Springs State Park, and they thought it would be the perfect place to stop for lunch.

“I think it’s a must-see in this area,” said Geoff Francis, a visitor to Silver Springs State Park. “It’s spectacular. It has so much history. The water is so incredibly clear.”

Francis frequents the park and loves showing it off to others, too.

“I have a lot of friends who come visit me, so I always take them around here,” Francis said. “It’s nice to see tourism beginning to pick up again.”

Silver Springs shut down for six weeks at the start of the pandemic, but being an outdoor attraction meant people came back quickly.

“When we opened back up, we bounced right back and got into the swing of things and took all the appropriate precautions, and it’s been awesome,” Glass Bottom Boat Tours captain Steve Greenwood said.

Sales for glass-bottom boat tours and kayaks increased in 2020 and now, the park hopes tourists will continue to be all aboard in 2021.

“Because of the pandemic, we’ve had people come out to just get out of their house, and what better place to come than a beautiful state park?” Greenwood said.

It’s crystal clear that Francis and many others will be back again soon.

“Silver Springs has been around for a long time,” Francis said. “It’s been an attraction since the 1800s, so it’s well worth seeing.”

Added Greenwood: “I just hope more and more people know about us and come out and visit us and just enjoy the natural beauty we have here in Central Florida.”

Marion County leaders are encouraging visitors to post highlights on social media using the hashtag #OcalaMarionStaycation to show where they’ve been exploring.