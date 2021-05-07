PORT ORANGE, Fla. — If you’re heading out to a restaurant this weekend to celebrate Mother's Day, be prepared to wait.

What You Need To Know Many people are preparing to go out to eat on Mother's Day Sunday



Businesses are struggling to meet the demand because of labor shortages



Restaurants across the country are experiencing similar situations going into Mother's Day

Some restaurants are anticipating having difficulties keeping up with demand on one of the biggest dining weekends of the year.

At Aunt Catfish’s on the River​, things are not quite back to normal. While they usually have a bustling lunch business, owner Brendan Galbreath their tables now sit empty.

“We eliminated Monday through Friday lunch, weekday lunches, and that was initially because of the virus and now it has evolved because you can’t rebuild a staff, because the customers are there now but we can’t rebuild a staff to provide those hours of operation,” said Galbreath.

Having limited staff will prove to be a challenge on Mother’s Day, when they will open bright an early to serve an all-you-can-eat brunch.

“It is always busy, it is one of the two or three busiest days of the year: Mothers Day, Fathers Day and Easter," Galbreath said. "Those are the top three and it is, once you open the doors, it is full until about 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. at night."

He said demand has skyrocketed and their priority seating was booked weeks in advance.

“Our wheels are turning to get staffing figured out, we’ve got a manager group text so we are trying to get creative how to get full coverage to provide a great experience,” said Galbreath.

Despite this holiday being a cash cow for them, he shared that this year they just can’t sit as many people, as they don’t have the staffing to handle it.

“Before the virus we were about at 155, that was a consistent number for us and then we are down to 90 right now, writing paychecks, between 80 and 90, it fluctuates a little bit so 60% give or take of whatever that number plays out to , that is our staffing right now,” said Galbreath.

At Aunt Catfish’s by the River, they’re getting ready for a busy Mother’s Day weekend. However with a limited staff, they’ll face some challenges this year and know other restaurants are in the same boat. Bring your patience when celebrating Mom! @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/qymjC4GlBS — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) May 7, 2021

As it stands, Galbreath imagines wait times will get as high as two and a half hours. To get ahead of the rush, he already has staff members prepping for the holiday slicing strawberries for the chocolate fountain and mixing the filling for their famous fudge pie.

“The goal is to provide a good experience for the guests which backs into making sure you have the proper staff and it is all about staffing this year," he said. "I mean the food just arrived this morning in the building you know, the prep work is happening in the back but it is all about staff in the kitchen, staff on the floor the day off when the doors are open that is the challenge."

Galbreath will even have to man a station in the kitchen himself.

“One of our cooks is going to surprise his mother in Chicago for Mothers Day, which is awesome, but our core staff, when someone steps out there is no one to fill the space," he said. "So, I’ll be in the kitchen working on Mother’s day and one of our managers will be working the buffet line when normally she would float, actually going to be working a position on the brunch buffet line."

While it is not ideal, Galbreath knows he is not alone in this, with restaurants across the country facing similar issues. He does hope customers will bring their patience along with their appetite when dining out to celebrate Mom.

“At the end of the day everybody is giving good effort and I have always felt like if people give good effort there should be an appreciation for that so if there is any hiccups whether it is at our place or someone else's place, give them some grace,” said . Galbreath.

To put an end to this shortage, Galbreath is looking to hire 10 to 12 more staff members.