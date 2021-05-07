ORLANDO, Fla. — With the countdown to Mother's Day this weekend, families across the country and here in Central Florida are happy that progress fighting the pandemic has made things safer.

Jeff Sharon, of Oviedo, Fla., hadn't seen his mother since December 2019. The pandemic stole more than a year of bonding time that his mom would have had with her grandchildren.

Spectrum News 13 was there when the family reunited at Orlando International Airport. Judeanne Fado, of Hillsdale, N.Y., received her second COVID-19 vaccine shot in April and made arrangements to fly down to Florida to see her grandkids once it was safe to do so.

The family's plans over the Mother's Day holiday? They'll spend the next week catching up.