ORLANDO, Fla. — After being struck down by a federal judge earlier this week, the federal eviction moratorium went back into effect late Wednesday, after that same judge granted the Department of Justice’s request for an emergency stay of her decision.

What You Need To Know The eviction ban was reinstated after being struck down earlier this week



Some legal experts don't think the ban will remain for too much longer



There has been pushback from landlords and property owners



Orlando resident Bathsheba Collingwood recently learned she's being evicted again

​So for now, the eviction ban created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains in place — but experts speculate that won’t be the case for long.

“Basically, that's the most proactive spot that we have to be in right now, is to assume that the judge is not going to continue the stay, and prepare people that they could be losing their housing this time next week or in two week's time,” said attorney Jeffrey Hussey, director of public policy and litigation for Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida.

Hussey said the realtors suing against the moratorium have until May 12 to file objections to the DOJ’s appeal. After that, the same judge who ruled against the moratorium will review all evidence, then decide whether or not to grant the appeal.

Hussey doesn’t think an appeal is likely. And if he’s correct, a “mass wave” of evictions could soon ensue in Central Florida, he said.

“It could start the tsunami that we've been fearing for ten months now,” Hussey said.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, eviction moratoriums enacted by local and state authorities to curb virus spread have largely helped vulnerable renters stay in their homes. A recent study estimates nationally, 65 percent fewer evictions were filed in 2020 than in a normal year. Further, researchers for another study estimate that lifting those local moratoriums translated to 10,700 excess deaths between March and September of last year.

Now Americans are being vaccinated, and states are starting to lift restrictions. Yet the fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19 persists — particularly among low-income renters like Orlando resident Bathsheba Collingwood, who used the CDC’s moratorium to halt her eviction last year. She doesn’t think the danger is over yet.

“People are getting less and less afraid [of COVID-19]. That’s what it is,” Collingwood said.

Back in the fall, Collingwood and her landlord were approved for Orange County’s eviction diversion program, which directly paid landlords up to $4,000 in a tenant’s back rent. Yet a few days ago, Collingwood learned she’s being evicted again.

“You took the money from me and you're still putting me out?” Collingwood said. “How is that right?”

But landlords and property owners argue it’s unfair for the CDC to excuse renters from their obligation to pay the rent — especially considering mortgages, property taxes, maintenance fees and other costs property owners are still responsible for.

Local property manager Chris Bright of Best Orlando Property Management told Spectrum News in March, it’s difficult for anyone to accept they won’t be getting paid for months on end.

“Many tenants think that their landlord or the owner of the property are rich people. A lot of times, especially for us, a lot of properties we own, [it’s] just a regular individual that has one investment property,” Bright said.

Another common argument against the moratorium? Federal funding for emergency rent assistance, which has now been allocated three separate times to state and local governments. Today the U.S. Treasury announced the latest of those allocations: up to $21.5 billion for rent assistance, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

But problems with emergency rent assistance have been well-documented throughout the pandemic, including laborious application requirements and low levels of landlord participation. For months the National Low Income Housing Coalition advocated for improvements to the ERA program. Today the U.S. Treasury appears to have responded, releasing nine new policies aimed at expediting and simplifying the program.

Despite those updated guidelines and the promise of more rental assistance coming down the pipeline soon, experts are concerned about the moratorium’s uncertain fate. Unlike some other states, Florida does not have its own eviction ban in place.

“There's not a whole lot of inventory of affordable housing that people can move to, and the shelters are going to fill up,” Hussey said. “It's just a scary situation that could arise in our housing situation here in the next two to three weeks.”

If you’re a renter in need of legal advice, you can contact Community Services of Mid-Florida or the Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association.

Molly Duerig is a Report for America corps member who is covering affordable housing for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.