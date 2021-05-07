ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is hosting a new after-hours Halloween event for Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours Boo Bash.

The special-ticket event, which will run select nights August 10-October 31, will be held in place of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney After Hours Boo Bash will feature special decor at Magic Kingdom, Halloween-themed cavalcades, special performances from the Cadaver Dans, attractions, themed food offerings and candy stops.

The three-hour event will also have special characters sightings throughout the park, with Dr. Facilier, Captain Barbosa and others “lurking” about.

And yes, visitors of all ages will be able to dress up for the occasion by wearing costumes. Guests will be required to wear face coverings during the event, Disney said.

Disney After Hours Boo Bash will take place after Magic Kingdom closes on event nights, 9 p.m. to midnight (9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on some nights). An event ticket will allow entry into Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. A Disney Park Pass reservation will not be needed.

Tickets for Disney After Hours Boo Bash go on sale next month, Disney said.