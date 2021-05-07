WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Some business owners are running into pushback and upset customers as they try to enforce face coverings.

The wedding cake business took a nosedive when the coronavirus hit. Now, Anna Hightower, owner of Anna Cakes, says things are starting to look up.

“Weddings and events are in full swing,” said Hightower.

For more than 15 years, Hightower has run a successful business in Winter springs making wedding and party cakes.

Just this weekend, she’s responsible for several cakes each day.

“I need to stay healthy, so I can continue to do these cakes for everyone," Hightower said. "If I’m down, the wedding isn’t getting rescheduled."

And that’s why Hightower requires her clients to wear a facial covering during consultation appointments.

Since Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order she’s had two potential clients, who were upset about masking up, decide not to hire her.

“I wasn’t prepared for, 'OK, mask off and anybody making me, screw you,'” said Hightower.

Prior to the governor’s executive order, Seminole County leaders voted to keep the facial covering requirement in place.

Cheryl Bryant was there to speak out against it.

“I think it should have been up to the business owners all along what they wanted to do,” said Bryant.

She recently sold her grocery business in Longwood where she left the facial covering choice up to the customer.

“If you’d like to wear a mask, wear a mask — if don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask,” said Bryant.

Seminole County’s medical director, Dr. Todd Husty, said many businesses owners depended on the county’s facial covering mandate.

“Hey, it’s a mandate. We have to do it,” said Husty.

Husty recommends that if a customer is upset over a facial covering requirement, business owners should say they’re just following the CDC guidelines, which still encourages people to wear facial coverings while out.

“I would urge people, 'Yeah, we’re allowed to not wear masks, but it’s still a great idea to do so,'” he said.

Members of the Seminole County Chamber said with hundreds of members from a diverse business community, they don’t have a blanket policy for facial coverings.

They’re encouraging businesses to do what makes their customers and employees most comfortable.