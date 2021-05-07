“Bobby V” for Mayor?

It’s official: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine has stepped up to the plate to run for mayor of his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.

Valentine is challenging incumbent Mayor David Martin, a Democrat, and state Rep. Caroline Simmons, also a Democrat



He previously served as the city's Director of Public Safety in 2011; he was reportedly considered by then-President-elect Donald Trump in 2016 to serve as Ambassador to Japan





Valentine was drafted No. 5 overall in the 1968 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and played in the Major Leagues through 1979 before becoming a manager of the New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox

The 70-year-old, who is currently the athletic director of Connecticut’s Sacred Heart University, made the announcement that he will run as an independent candidate in a video posted to social media.

“The greatest commodity I have is my time and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime,” Valentine, who was a star football, baseball and track athlete while growing up in Stamford, said.

Valentine told local ABC affiliate WTNH that he feels like “it’s a great time for me to get to my hometown and do some more leadership work.”

“We are up against a big political machine with the Democrats and a real strong base political machine with the Republicans,” Valentine added. "It’s not going to be an easy situation that’s for sure.”

This would not be Valentine’s first foray into Stamford city politics — he served as Director of Public Safety in 2011, and pledged to donate his token $10,000 salary to the community. He left the position less than a year later to manage the Boston Red Sox.

Valentine was drafted No. 5 overall in the 1968 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and played in the Major Leagues through 1979 with the New York Mets, the California (now Los Angeles) Angels, the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners.

He worked as a member of the Mets coaching staff before taking over as manager of the Texas Rangers midway through the 1985 season. He was terminated in 1992 by then-managing partner George W. Bush, who went on to serve as the 43rd President of the United States. Valentine and Bush remain friends despite the firing.

Valentine went on to become manager of the New York Mets, coaching the team to the National League Championship Series in 1999 and the World Series in 2000. In one memorable game as skipper of the Mets, Valentine was ejected for arguing a call with an umpire in the 12th inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He ended up returning to the dugout in a disguise — sunglasses and a fake mustache — for which he was ultimately fined and suspended two games by the league. The Mets went on to win that game in the 14th inning.

After leaving the Mets, Valentine went on to coach the Chiba Lotte Marines to a Japan Series championship in 2005 and worked as an ESPN analyst before coaching the Boston Red Sox to a last-place division finish in his first and only season as skipper.

Valentine owns Bobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, which is located in Stamford. He is credited with creating the wrap sandwich.

According to a 2016 report from Boston radio station WEEI, Valentine was being considered by then-President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the Ambassador to Japan.