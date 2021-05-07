Immigration activists are finding creative ways to bring awareness to the thousands of people detained at the U.S.'s southern border.

What You Need To Know Thousands of people are being detained at the U.S. border with Mexico



Activists and artists have created a quilt to raise awareness



Vielka Wambold says she hopes the quilt helps people understand what's happening

​For years, Vielka Wambold has been on the front lines advocating for undocumented immigrants. She’s with Witness at the Border, a watchdog organization that monitors the southern border and migrant detention centers.

“Witnessing means exactly that we bare witness,” Wamhold said. “We look, we report, and we learn.”

For Cinco de Mayo, she gathered several nonprofit organizations at the Consualte of Mexico in Orlando to view quilts created by 60 activists and artists. In total, there are 45 quilt squares representing the 45,000 daily detainments in 2019.

Wambold said the idea for the quilt came from a friend.

“She put a call out with her idea of let’s do this based on the history of the AIDS quilt,” Wambold said.

Wambold hopes the quilts can help people understand what’s happening at the border and help overturn Title 42, a rule used during the pandemic that allows federal officials to deport migrants who they deem a health risk. As of last October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports its agents deported more than 420,000 people using Title 42.

“My hope is they do, do that as soon as possible,” Wamhold said.

For now, she’s happy that the message she helped stitch together is being seen.

“Glen’s vision is here, Glen’s vision resonated, Glen’s vision is making a difference,” Wamhold said, holding back tears.

TRAC Immigration, a nonpartisan immigration resource center, reports in February the number of daily detainments was 14,000.