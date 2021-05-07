ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year-old Orange County resident recently died from the coronavirus, setting a new record for the county’s youngest COVID-19 death.

Alvina Chu, the epidemiology program manager for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, made the announcement Thursday during the county’s twice-weekly coronavirus news briefing. She said the 18-year-old had underlying health issues.

Chu said this death highlights the urgency for everyone, even younger age groups, to get the COVID-19 vaccine and continue pandemic precautions.

“We know that there can be severe consequences for those that have underlying health conditions,” Chu explained. “We do know that young persons can still pass away. And we do know that the COVID-19 vaccines that we have are excellent at preventing severe hospitalization and death.”

It’s unknown whether the young adult was infected with any of the variants because the potential for that testing happens weeks down the road, explained Chu.

“Regardless of whether it was caused by the variant or not, we know the variants are here,” she added. “We know that we still have the virus circulating in our community. And we know that we have excellent vaccines that could have prevented, hopefully prevented, this death.”