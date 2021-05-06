WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Red Sox team store will open on Saturday morning.

The store filled with WooSox merchandise will open at 10 a.m. for the first time and just days before the long-awaited Opening Day at Polar Park.

The team store is filled with WooSox hats, shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, pennants, golf shirts, toys, and much, much more.

The store is located at Polar Park and its entrance faces Madison Street. The store will be open Monday to Saturday and during WooSox home games.

Check out some of the merchandise available inside the store in the video above.

Tickets to the WooSox' upcoming 12-game homestand at Polar Park go on sale Saturday to the public.