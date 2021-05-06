ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is hiring customer service representatives for its call center, the resort announced Thursday.

​Universal is looking to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions.

Customer service representatives will process orders for annual passes, tickets, vacations and offer online support to guests, according to the description included in the job notice.

The positions will offer the opportunity a “weekly sales incentive opportunity to increase earning potential,” Universal said.

Universal is also offering a $750 sign-on bonus to candidates selected to join the call center team.

Perks for employees, known as team members, include free park admission, free guest passes and more.

Those interested in apply can do so online at universalorlandojobs.com. Eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview, Universal said.