ORLANDO, Fla. – After more than a year as SeaWorld's interim CEO, Marc Swanson has been appointed as the company's next CEO.

​The announcement was made Thursday as the Orlando-based company released its first quarter earnings results.

SeaWorld also appointed interim CFO and treasurer Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy as its next CFO and treasurer. Gulacsy, who has been the company for eight years, also previously served as chief accounting officer.

Both appointments were approved unanimously by SeaWorld's board of directors, according to an SEC filing.

Swanson, who has more than 20 years' experience with the company, has been interim CEO since April 2020, when then-CEO Serge Rivera abruptly resigned after five months on the job. Since then, Swanson has helped SeaWorld navigate the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. Swanson has had a brief stint as interim CEO in early 2019 when Gus Antorcha left the company.

"The past year have been a unique and extraordinary period for our Company, our industry, and the world," Swanson said in a news release. "The capabilities of our management team combined with the complementary expertise of our Board allowed us to make the innovative and necessary decision to address unthinkable and unprecedented reality."

Swanson said in a news release that he expect SeaWorld's parks to "return to a more normalized" operating environment as the year goes on.

SeaWorld's first quarter earnings show the company is rebounding from the impacts the pandemic has had on its business. Revenue was $171.9 million, a 12% increase from the same quarter in 2020. Meanwhile, attendance for the quarter was 2.2 million guests, a 4.5% decrease from the same period in 2020.

This comes as SeaWorld's parks continue to operate with a number of health and safety measures, including limited capacity. As of March 31, 10 of the company's 12 parks were open and operating.