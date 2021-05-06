ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s recent vaccination eligibility expansion could mean more vaccinated undocumented immigrants, a community that is reluctant to get it.

Tania, a 30-year-old Central Florida resident and undocumented immigrant, said it can help others in her community get vaccinated like she did.

“I got my first shot at the Consulate of Mexico because all you need to show is a passport and your consulate identity card,” she said.

Those forms of identification did not work at all vaccination sites, though. Previously, all state-run and federal vaccination sites required proof of residency, meaning anyone looking to get their first shot had to show an ID, driver’s license or a utility bill from Florida.

“Even though they say they won’t deport us there, we’re still afraid if they learn where we live, they’ll tell ICE,” Tania said.

The Florida State Surgeon General removed the proof-of-residency requirement at federal and state vaccination sites, like the Orange County Convention Center. The Florida Department of Health’s website shows anyone present in the state providing goods or services can now get the vaccine.

“I know a lot of my friends say they now feel comfortable going," Tania said. "We don’t have to worry about anyone finding out about our legal status."

The PEW Research Center reported more than 700,000 undocumented immigrants live in Florida.

Tania hopes they can all now feel comfortable getting vaccinated

Tania said she will get her second dose Friday, May 6, at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando. Her husband got his first dose Wednesday, May 5.