Thursday kicks off National Nurses Week, an event that has special significance this year as those in the health industry continue to work around-the-clock to care for victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Every year, National Nurses Week starts on May 6 and lasts through May 12, which marks Florence Nightingale's birthday



Restaurants, bars, clothing stores and more are offering deals and free gifts to nurses and other frontline workers across the country



Insomnia Cookies is offering “anyone with Nurse in their job title” a six-pack of classic cookies with an in-store purchase



Chipotle is giving away 250,000 free burritos to “healthcare heroes,” meaning nurses, medical providers, and other hospital employees are eligible for the deal

The annual celebration starts on May 6 and lasts through May 12, which marks Florence Nightingale's birthday. Nightingale was a British nurse born in the late 1800s who is renowned for her lasting impact on quality of care.

In honor of these "healthcare heroes," restaurants, bars, clothing stores and more are offering deals and free gifts to nurses across the country.

Here are some businesses that are honoring nurses over the course of the next week:

Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts, a coffee chain with around 9,000 locations nationwide, is offering nurses who show their ID a free medium hot or iced coffee, while supplies last.

No additional purchase is necessary, but the promotion only applies for May 6.

“As our healthcare heroes continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin’, we are proud to support those on the frontlines,” the company’s announcement reads in part. “In honor of National Nurses Day, on Thursday, May 6, we’re showing our appreciation and support to healthcare heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe with a special offer, while continuing various initiatives to give back to healthcare workers across the country.”

Burritos

Chipotle is giving away 250,000 free burritos to “healthcare heroes,” writing on the website: “To all the hard-working, extra-shift-taking lifesavers who put the care in healthcare, we want to thank you for all you do.”

Nurses, medical providers, and other hospital employees are eligible for the free meal, so long as they submit their ID online for verification. Upon approval, applicants will be emailed a code for a free burrito or other regular-priced adult entrée.

Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering “anyone with Nurse in their job title” a six-pack of classic cookies with an in-store purchase, or a free single cookie with no purchase required, through 3 a.m. on Monday, May 10.

Those interested in a sweet treat must show proof of employment, which can include a work ID, pay stub, or other means. The deal also applies to all teachers and school staff, as Teacher Appreciation Week began Monday.

Books

Amazon celebrates nurses annually by providing free books on healthcare and nursing for Prime members to read.

This year, the company chose “The Midwife's Revolt,” by Jodi Daynard; “Fractured Beat” by R.B. Hilliard; “The Secret Healer” by Ellin Carsta and “Resuscitation” by D.M. Annechino. They will be available for free on May 12.

Footwear

Starting next Monday, Crocs — the shoe company known for its comfortable clogs — will revive a popular program it started at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Dubbed the “Free Pair for Healthcare” project, the company will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes per day. Starting at noon, the site will open to healthcare workers nationwide and allow them to apply for a free pair of Crocs. The site will close when each daily allotment is reached, and will run from May 10 - 14.

Last year, the company donated 860,000 free pairs of shoes to nurses and other healthcare workers.

Athletic Apparel

While not only available during Nurse Appreciation Week, athletic clothing company lululemon is offering a 25% discount to all “active emergency first responders, as well as nurses, doctors and support workers who are working in hospitals, acute care facilities and long-term care facilities.”

The discount also applies to those serving in the military, their spouses, and veterans.