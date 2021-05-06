CLEARWATER, Fla. — Minor league baseball is finally back.

It took more than 600 days in between seasons, but all five Bay area teams are back to playing ball this week.

Last year’s canceled season affected many jobs on these teams and the businesses they work with.

For example, a night out to see the Threshers play at BayCare Ballpark isn’t complete without a stop at Delco’s for a cheesesteak.

Cindi Bowers and Ed Crowley run a stand there that’s an extension of their Dunedin shop.

They’re excited to be back at the games.

“It’s fantastic,” Bowers said. “Couldn’t be happier. So glad to have it back.”

Spectrum Bay News 9 interviewed them last year when the season was suddenly canceled, which cost them and many other vendors business. They had also lost out on Phillies Spring Training as well.

“I remember Cindi said then she’d never complain about cooking in 100 degrees when it came back,” Crowley said.

“I won’t!” Bowers replied. “I was happy to cook there last night.”

After more than 600 days in between seasons, Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) is back! Many teams, like the Clearwater Threshers, took a hit when 2020’s season was canceled. They’re excited to have games and fans back. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/2e2PNAfXi1 — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) May 5, 2021

They aren’t the only ones happy to be back.

Minor League Baseball is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, and Senior Director of Communications Jeff Lantz says the league and all its teams took a big hit with no season last year.

“Nobody escaped,” Lantz said. “Whether you’re the Threshers, the Tampa Tarpons, the Lakeland Flying Tigers — everyone had some layoffs and had to make some tough decisions.”

That’s why even with limited capacity, masks and social distancing, teams like the Threshers are excited to have games and fans back.

“I felt it on opening night,” said Jason Adams, General Manager of the Threshers. “It was a family reunion. You get to see those folks you’ve been missing.”

It’s reunion they hope to repeat a lot this summer.

All of the ballparks in MiLB are handling COVID procedures differently.

For the Threshers, they are following the MLB guidelines which call for masks and distanced seating in pods.

“Even with limited capacity, it’s great to have baseball back,” Bowers said.