New jobless claims in the United States fell below 500,000 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a sign that the economy is strengthening and layoffs have lowered.

Unemployment claim figures dropped for a third straight week, totaling 498,000 for the week ending in May 1, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, hitting yet another pandemic-era low.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 498,000 for the week ending 5/1 (-92,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,690,000 for the week ending 4/24 (+37,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 6, 2021

The promising news comes ahead of the April 2021 jobs report, set to be released Friday. Economists are predicting that U.S. employers added north of 1 million jobs in April as vaccinations soared and states lifted pandemic restrictions. Economists at Jeffries forecasted as high as 2.1 million jobs in April, the largest such prediction from Wall Street prognosticators.

There are 3.69 million Americans collecting unemployment benefits as of the week ending in April 24, 2021.

