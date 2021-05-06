FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Students will soon be able to go to Flagler County Schools without wearing a face mask, a change in policy ​that school leaders say came out of many discussions.

“We are aware of the governor’s executive order and that is something we were following closely and we were also aware of Commissioner Corcoran’s recommendation to school districts to make masks optional beginning in the 2021-22 school year," said Flagler School District safety specialist David Bossardet. "We thought it was a good time, as we move into our summer programs, to begin moving to that optional phase which gives us all summer with limited students and staff on campus to really practice and reinforce the recommended or optional use of face coverings.”

Some parents, like Kathy Barnett, who has a child in 6th grade, are happy about the change, but said she was hesitant about how it is written.

“I was ecstatic to be honest with you," said Barnett. "I am concerned that there are some loopholes with them being able to go back and forth with regards to it."

Bossardet said that if there is a spike in cases, the district will have to reevaluate the policy.

“As we saw cases rise, or if we saw cases rise rather, it something that we would definitely begin having those conversations as soon as possible and determine at what point would we go back to possibly requiring face coverings,” he said.

Barnett also questioned why the new policy did not go into effect immediately instead of after the school year ends.

“What is the difference between lifting it today and 30 days from now?" she asked. "Because you just don't want to mess with it?"

Bossardet says their decision to hold off on the policy change is supported by the Flagler Health Department.

“We like where we are at as far as a COVID protocol right now, and we didn’t necessarily think with three and half or four weeks left in school that it was the time to change from our current protocols," he said.

Despite that, Barnett is happy that as her son enters 7th grade, they will at least have choices.

“If a child or their family makes that decision that they want their kid to wear a mask to school, those rights should be in place for their child to do that," Barnett said. "But everybody’s rights to make the decision about their own medical protocols for their families, I should be able to send my son if he is comfortable enough to school without a mask."

The Flagler County School District is not alone in rethinking its policy — the Volusia County School Board is set to discuss whether or not they want to do away with masks at their May 11 meeting.