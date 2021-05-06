ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has expanded its partnership with AdventHealth to provide even more health care resources and services to guests.

What You Need To Know Disney World, AdventHealth expand partnership



More health care resources and services will be available to guests



A new ER will also be built at Flamingo Crossings Town Center

​Disney announced Thursday that AdventHealth will become the official health care provider at the resort. AdventHealth will also be the official virtual health care provider Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

“The health and well-being of our guests as they enjoy a visit to Walt Disney World is very important to us,” Disney World president Jeff Vahle said. “This enhanced relationship allows for access to AdventHealth’s services, as needed, should our guests have health care questions both before or during their vacation.”

Through what’s being called “AdventHealth World of Wellness,” Disney World guests will have access to services such as online vacation planning tools to assist with medical needs like urgent care, virtual care through the AdventHealth app, medical equipment and prescription delivery to their resort and more.

AdventHealth will also build a new ER at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, which is located on the western side of Walt Disney World Resort. The facility will feature a 20,000-square foot free-standing ER department that will be staffed 24/7 to provide care to guests, Disney employees and the community. And right next door, AdventHealth Primary Care+ will provide access to primary care physicians.

The partnership will also extend to ESPN Wide World of Sports, with AdventHealth becoming the official health care provider at the complex. AdventHealth will also provide athletic trainers for the complex as well as medical volunteers for runDisney events.

“AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort have enjoyed a longstanding relationship and we are excited to launch this pioneering initiative, which will allow resort guests to plan and customize their vacation around their unique health needs,” AdventHealth president and CEO Terry Shaw said in a statement.